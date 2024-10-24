Ruscists attacked Kupyansk in morning, 4 people injured

Around 10 a.m. on October 24, Russian invaders attacked Kupyansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

"The enemy hit near a store and a local market. Unfortunately, there are dead, preliminary - two," he said in a statement.

Syniehubov noted that at least three people were wounded. Emergency services are working at the scene, the data is being updated.

Later, Syniehubov said that the information about the deaths in Kupyansk was not confirmed.

"A woman in serious condition was unblocked from the rubble. Four people were preliminarily injured as a result of the air strike," the head of the RMA said.

A two-storey commercial building was also partially destroyed, 12 trade kiosks and window glazing of non-residential buildings were damaged.