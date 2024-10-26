Israel struck military targets in Iran. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday, 26 October, Israel struck military targets in Iran in response to a massive ballistic missile attack that took place in early October.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Axios.

Thus, Iranian state television reported explosions in several parts of the country, including Tehran. The attack was later confirmed by two informed sources to Axios.

What does the IDF say?

The IDF later officially confirmed that it had launched an operation in retaliation for the Iranian attack.

"In response to the regime in Iran's months-long, unabated attacks on the State of Israel, the IDF is now conducting precision strikes against military targets in Iran. The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since 7 October - on seven fronts - including direct attacks from Iranian soil. Like any other sovereign nation in the world, the State of Israel has the right and duty to respond," the statement said.

"Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilised. We will do everything necessary to defend the State of Israel and its people," the IDF added.

Two senior Arab officials told NBC News that the initial strike on Tehran probably targeted a barracks or office, as well as a weapons depot.

The Iranian state agency Tasnim assures that the IRGC's military centres in the west and southwest of Tehran were not damaged by Israel's missile attack.

In turn, The Jerusalem Post writes that more than 100 Israeli Air Force fighters took part in the attack on Iran.