MFA condemns Iran’s attack on Israel and calls on partners to defend skies over Ukraine with same resolve

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemned the massive Iranian missile attack against Israel on the evening of 1 October, stressing that civilians should never be targeted for deadly attacks.

This is stated in a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

"We once again call on all parties to the Middle East confrontation to prevent the conflict from escalating into a large-scale war, the consequences of which will be catastrophic not only for people in the region but for the whole world," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that Ukraine has been confronting not only Russia, which carried out an unprovoked attack, but also its allies, including Iran, for more than two and a half years. The ministry recalled that Tehran supplies Russia with weapons that it uses in the war against Ukraine.

"We condemn the actions of the Iranian regime, which destabilise two regions at once: Europe and the Middle East," the statement said.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on its partners to protect the skies over Ukraine from Russian missiles and drones with the same resolve.

"We support the prompt actions of Israel's allies and partners who have taken preventive measures to minimise the negative consequences of Iranian rocket attacks on Israeli territory. We call on Ukraine's allies to defend Ukrainian skies from Russian missile and drone attacks with the same resolve and without hesitation, as human life is equally valuable in any part of the world," the ministry said.

Finally, the ministry stressed the importance of strict compliance by all states of the world with the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter.

"The speedy stabilisation of the security situation in the Middle East is an important condition for preventing further regional destabilisation," the ministry added.

On the evening of 1 October, Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel. According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, it was the first time that Fattah hypersonic missiles were used.

According to the IDF, most of them were intercepted by air defence forces. In addition, it was reported that on the evening of 1 October, US destroyers shot down some of the missiles that Iran used to attack Israel.

What was the background?

The situation between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah escalated in September.

On 17-18 August , pagers in the pockets or hands of militants of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah exploded en masse in Lebanon. However, Israel denies any involvement in the massive pager explosions of Hezbollah members, noting that the Lebanese group has many enemies.

At the same time, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) would focus its military efforts in the north, where it borders Lebanon, as a "new phase" of the war begins.

On 27 September, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli Air Force had struck Hezbollah's headquarters in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Subsequently, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) officially announced the elimination of Hezbollah leader and co-founder Hassan Nasrallah.

On 1 October, Israel informed the United States that it was conducting limited ground operations focused on Hezbollah's infrastructure in Lebanon.