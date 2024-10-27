Day in Donetsk: ruscists shelled 8 settlements, 2 people were killed. PHOTO

On 26 October, Russians killed 2 residents of the Donetsk region: in Kostiantynivka and Mykolaivka. Kostyantynivka, Kurakhove, Mykolaivka, Toretsk, and the villages of Kostyantynopil, Markove, Rozdolne, and Sontsivka came under hostile fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Donetsk region

Nine civilians and four policemen were injured, one of them is in serious condition.

Kramatorsk district

Russian troops dropped two FAB-250 bombs with a UMPK module on Kostyantynivka, killing one person and injuring three other civilians. Two apartment blocks and 10 private houses, administrative buildings, 26 civilian cars, gas pipelines, and power grids were damaged.

The occupants killed a civilian in Mykolaiivka, damaged a civilian car and motorcycle, and a power line.

4 private houses were damaged in Markove

Volnovakha district

Konstantinople was hit by a Tornado-S MLRS - two residents were injured, three private houses and a car were destroyed.

Three private houses were damaged in Razdolne

Pokrovsk district

A man and an elderly woman were wounded in Kurakhove as a result of an attack by an enemy drone. One person was wounded in Sontsivka.

Bakhmut district

Occupants continue shelling Toretsk, one person was wounded in the last day.

