Murders by occupiers of residents of Selydove and shooting of civilian car: investigation has been launched - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

An investigation has been launched into the killing of residents of Selydove, Donetsk region, and the shooting of a civilian vehicle by the occupiers.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being carried out in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reminds that on 27 October 2024, several Telegram channels published information about the killing of civilians by the occupiers in the town of Selydove.

"The released video shows representatives of the aggressor state's troops allegedly shooting at a civilian car in a residential area with automatic weapons. At the time of the attack, there were two citizens in the car, one of them was wounded. After that, the Armed Forces of Ukraine arrived at the scene and, having dragged the victim away from the line of fire provided him with first aid and evacuated the civilians from the area under fire. Preliminary, it happened on 24 October 2024," the statement said.

In addition, according to media reports, the enemy shot two women in the city. Also, as noted by online resources, there are bodies of dead civilians in the private sector area, which was virtually unaffected by active hostilities. This means that these killings took place after the enemy had taken control of these areas.

Urgent investigative and search activities are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the events and identify the victims of the occupiers.