Russian troops struck Chernihiv region: man was wounded. PHOTOS
As a result of a Russian drone attack, a 34-year-old resident of a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region was injured, and he was hospitalised, but his life is not in danger.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.
As noted, on the same day, the enemy hit a private household in the village of Novhorod-Siverska community with a drone - the shelling destroyed a garage and a car of civilians.
Novhorod-Siverskyi police are investigating the attacks under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).
