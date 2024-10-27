Russian troops struck Chernihiv region: man was wounded. PHOTOS

As a result of a Russian drone attack, a 34-year-old resident of a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region was injured, and he was hospitalised, but his life is not in danger.

As noted, on the same day, the enemy hit a private household in the village of Novhorod-Siverska community with a drone - the shelling destroyed a garage and a car of civilians.

Novhorod-Siverskyi police are investigating the attacks under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).