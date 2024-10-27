Occupiers attack Kherson again: two people killed, there is injured (updated). PHOTO

On the afternoon of 27 October 2024, the Russian army attacked Kherson once again. The shells hit near the post office.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, one person died on the spot. The man is currently being identified. A 45-year-old resident of Kherson was wounded. He has an explosive injury, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to the head, back and legs. The victim was taken to hospital for medical care," the statement said.

Later, Prokudin said that another Kherson resident became a victim of Russian aggression.

"This afternoon, a 61-year-old man died in Dniprovskyi district as a result of an attack by an enemy UAV. He received injuries incompatible with life," he added.

