Strike on Kryvyi Rih: number of casualties increases to 14. PHOTOS

A 39-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 28 October. Fourteen people were injured, and five more residents were rescued by emergency workers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak.

"14 people were injured in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. 10 of them are hospitalised. One of the wounded is 'seriously' injured. The rest are in moderate condition," the statement said.

As a result of the Russian strike, 11 apartment buildings, a clinic, a school, and an administrative building were damaged in the city. 12 garages were destroyed and another 10 were damaged. A gas pipeline was hit. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers.















Shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region

In the evening, the occupiers shelled Nikopol district with "Grad" rockets, artillery, and kamikaze drones. They hit Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska communities.

Infrastructure, a petrol station, a private house, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

