Occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles, 12 people injured, 1 man died. PHOTOS

On the evening of October 28, Russians fired missiles at Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak.

"Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Preliminary, there are victims. We are clarifying the details. In the meantime, air raid alert continues. Take care of yourself - stay in a safe place," he wrote.

Update

Later, Lysak reported that a three-story residential building in Kryvyi Rih was damaged.

According to preliminary information, 10 people were injured.

A fire broke out in the house and outbuildings. A medical facility, a car, and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

All services are working at the scene.

As of 11:24 p.m, the number of victims has increased to 11.

"Two men, 39 and 60 years old, are in extremely serious condition. Doctors are doing everything possible to save them. Five more hospitalized are in moderate condition," Lysak said.

Later, the head of Kryvyi Rih's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that a 39-year-old man had died. He had a severe open head injury.

The shelling almost destroyed a three-storey residential building in a dense apartment building.

An emergency rescue operation is underway.

In addition, 11 people were injured.

There are also many damaged buildings in the city, with broken windows and balconies.

According to the National Police, 12 people were injured.

