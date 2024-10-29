Explosions ring out in occupied Luhansk: Smoke column over city. VIDEO&PHOTOS
In the morning, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Russian propaganda media reported on the alleged operation of air defence.
At the same time, the explosions in Luhansk caused a column of smoke to rise, visible from different parts of the city.
