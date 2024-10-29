Zelenskyy meets with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen: they talked about financing Ukrainian defense production and second Peace Summit. PHOTO

In Reykjavik, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Presidential Office.

They noted the effectiveness of the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, in particular the countries' decision to finance the Ukrainian production of weapons, ammunition and long-range vehicles, following Denmark's example.

"Thank you for your messages of support forthe Victory Plan and domestic arms production. This is a very important initiative," the President noted.

Read more: Denmark wants to create investment fund to finance weapons production in Ukraine, - Defense Minister Paulsen

What were they talking about?

According to the OP, the key topics of the meeting were the continuation of defence support for Ukraine and the receipt of weapons and equipment from the announced aid packages.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mette Frederiksen stressed the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defence and noted Denmark's leadership in the Air Force Coalition.

In addition, they discussed the possibility of training and manning a brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Scandinavian countries.

The meeting also focused on further implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit. In particular, Denmark is co-chairing the working group on the implementation of the third point of the Peace Formula, Energy Security.

The President also noted that it is important to intensify cooperation with the countries of the Global South to restore a just peace.