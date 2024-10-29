Norwegian Prime Minister Støre announces increase in military aid to Ukraine at meeting with Zelenskyy. PHOTO

In Reykjavik, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

The main topic of the meeting was support for Ukraine on the battlefield, in the diplomatic and financial spheres. The Norwegian prime minister announced his intention to increase aid.

"As I said yesterday, we are currently considering an agreement in the Parliament to provide assistance to Ukraine until 2030," said Jonas Här Stere.

What is known about Norway's assistance to Ukraine?

He stressed that under the programme, which was designed to last until 2027, Norway provided Ukraine with support in the amount of USD 1.5 billion a year. Under the new initiative, this amount will increase.

They also discussed defence cooperation with other partners and long-term security cooperation, including NATO for Ukraine, the Victory Plan and a joint strategy for peace.

"The main topics of the talks included Ukraine's key needs: strengthening air defence and long-range capabilities. We also discussed working at the team level to increase the production of various military equipment, including air defence.

A separate focus of the conversation was the deployment of North Korean troops to the combat zone. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jonas Gahr Støre stressed the importance of giving a joint decisive response to this challenge," the President's Office summed up.