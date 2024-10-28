3 thousand DPRK soldiers and officers are already fighting against Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 3,000 soldiers and officers from North Korea are already fighting on the side of Russia, but their number will increase.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this during a joint press conference with participants of the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit in Reykjavik.

"North Korean soldiers and officers are already on the territory of Russia, and they are already being used on our territory. Three thousand North Korean soldiers. We believe that the information from our intelligence is true, and soon they will have 12,000. This should happen soon enough," Zelenskyy said.

He also reminded that North Korea is constantly providing Russia with artillery shells.

"I can give you a figure - 3.5 million shells for artillery. We also receive a lot of missiles. We have fragments of these missiles for those partners who did not believe in it," the President emphasized.

DPRK military in Russia

As a reminder, the day before, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which will happen in the "next few weeks."