NATO donates 65 ambulances to Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTO

In response to a request for urgent needs, NATO provided 65 ambulances to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was reported by the Alliance's representative office in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The vehicles were donated as part of NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.

As noted, NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) for Ukraine is the main framework for practical cooperation between the Alliance and Ukraine.

The updated CAP was adopted at the Madrid Summit in 2022. At the Vilnius Summit in July 2023, Allies agreed to transform the CAP into a multi-year programme of NATO support to Ukraine, in line with short-, medium- and long-term needs.

At the 2024 Washington Summit, Allies announced a commitment to long-term security assistance to Ukraine and plan to provide €40 billion in funding over the next year.