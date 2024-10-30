Kharkiv region under enemy attacks: there are wounded, houses are damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 30 October 2024, rescuers were eliminating the consequences of a Russian strike on the village of Tsaredarivka in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, at night, an enemy UAV hit the residential sector of Tsaredarivka village, Lozova district. According to preliminary data, a woman was injured.









A fire broke out on the territory of a private household: an outbuilding, a garage, and part of the roof of the house were on fire over a total area of more than 50 square metres.

In total, according to the JMA, on 30 October at 04:30, Koviagy in Bohodukhiv district was hit. The downing of a Shahed UAV also caused dry grass to catch fire over an area of 20 m².

In Lozova, a Shahed UAV shot down the road surface of the P-51 road, damaging it.

Shelling of Kharkiv region over the day:

10:30 p.m. Kharkiv district, the village of Ruski Tyshky. The shelling damaged a residential building.

10:30 p.m. Kharkiv district, Bezruky village. The shelling damaged 9 private residential buildings. 3 people were injured: two women of 68 and 74 years old, a 10-year-old child .

. 11:00 a.m. Kupyansk. A gas service vehicle was damaged as a result of a drone drop.

10:50 a.m. Bohodukhiv district, Petrivka village. Hit the ground in the field.









