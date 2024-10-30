Consequences of UAV attack on "Putin Russian Special Forces University" in Chechnya. PHOTOS

Satellite images of the Putin Russian Special Purpose University building in Gudermes, Chechnya, after a drone attack the day before, on 29 October, have emerged.

The photo shows smoke rising from the roof. It was taken at 10.10 am local time.

This university trains Russians for the war against Ukraine and manufactures FPV drones.





On Tuesday evening, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said that the strike had killed Ukrainian prisoners who were allegedly held in the building of the Russian University of Special Forces, but there is no confirmation of these claims.

What is known about the "University of Special Forces"?

According to the Chechen authorities, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, thousands of Russians have studied at this university, who later went to fight against Ukraine.

"The Russian University of Special Forces was founded in Gudermes in 2013 and has been named after Vladimir Putin since then.

