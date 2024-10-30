SAR 762 MT universal machine gun has been approved for use in AFU. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and authorized the SAR 762 MT 7.62 x 51 mm NATO-calibre universal machine gun for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

It is noted that the machine gun has several technological advantages over Russia's Pecheneg company-sized single machine gun, which is similar in class. In particular, it comes with a quick-release barrel that allows for almost continuous fire.

In addition, the weapon has an adjustable gas valve that allows you to change the intensity of the fire.

It can be mounted on special tripods in combat positions and firing positions, or on lightly armored vehicles.

"The weapon has a long service life of the body and barrel. It is designed for effective use both at extremely low temperatures and in tropical climates," the defense ministry added.