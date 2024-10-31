Enemy UAVs attacked civilian infrastructure in Poltava region - RMA. PHOTO

On the evening of October 31, Russians attacked Poltava region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Filip Pronin.

"The enemy attacked the Poltava community. More details later. Stay in safe places!" Pronin said.

Later he clarified that enemy drones struck civilian infrastructure.

"As a result, three residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged. Two people were rescued. Rescuers took them out of the burning house. Fortunately, there were no fatalities," said the head of the RMA.

As a reminder, on the evening of October 31, the occupiers launched Shaheds in Ukraine. A group of drones was observed in the western and eastern parts of Poltava region.