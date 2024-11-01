Ukraine is being attacked from north by Russian Shaheds - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of October 31, Russian Shaheds were spotted in Ukrainian airspace.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

"A UAV from Sumy region on the border of Kharkiv and Poltava regions, heading south. A UAV from Sumy region on the border of Kharkiv and Poltava regions, heading south," the statement said.

Update on the movement of UAVs

Update as of 6:35 p.m.

UAV from Sumy region, heading west.

UAV from Sumy region, heading to Poltava region.

UAV on the border of Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions, heading south.

Update as of 7:08 p.m.

UAV in western and northwestern part of Chernihiv region, heading west/southwest.

UAV on the border of Sumy and Poltava regions, flying southwest.

UAV in the western and eastern parts of Poltava region, heading southwest.

UAV in the western part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.

Update as of 8:00 p.m.

UAV west of Chernihiv, heading west.

UAV near Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

UAV near Obukhiv, Kyiv region, heading west.

UAV on the border of Sumy and Poltava regions, heading south/southwest.

UAV in the western part of Poltava region, heading west.

UAV heading towards Dnipro from the north.

UAV on the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions, heading southwest.

UAV in the eastern part of Mykolaiv region, heading southwest.

UAV west of Kharkiv, heading south.

Update as of 8:51 p.m.

Several groups of UAVs north and west of Kyiv, heading west.

UAVs on the border of Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, heading west.

UAVs in the north of Cherkasy region, heading west.

UAV from Kirovohrad region, heading to Mykolaiv region.

UAV east of Kryvyi Rih, heading southwest.

UAV in the northern part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading south (Pavlohrad).

UAV in the western part of Kharkiv region, heading south.

UAV west of Poltava, heading southeast.

Update as of 9:29 p.m.

UAVs in the northern and southern parts of Zhytomyr region, heading west.

UAV in the northern part of Chernihiv region, heading west.

UAV in the northern part of Sumy region, heading southwest.

UAV in the northern part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading south.

UAV in the northern part of Zaporizhzhia, heading southwest.

UAV in the western part of Mykolaiv region, heading west.

Update as of 10:06 p.m.

UAV in the northern part of Zhytomyr region, heading west.

UAV east of Chernihiv, heading west.

UAV south of Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, heading southwest.

UAV in Odesa region, heading south.

Update as of 00:13 a.m. on October 1

UAV in the northern part of Chernihiv region, heading west.

UAV in the north of Kyiv region, heading west.

