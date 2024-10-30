Air Force: Enemy launches "Shaheds" from northern direction (updated)

The Air Force of the AFU reports the movement of enemy attack drones from the north.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"A group of enemy UAVs in Sumy region, moving in the direction of Chernihiv region," the report says.

Later, it became known that some of the enemy's attack UAVs were heading to Poltava region through Sumy region.

"Overpass Myrhorod ➡️ heading to Kremenchuk!" the Air Force warned.

Several groups of Russian strike UAVs are also moving through Kharkiv region towards Dnipropetrovsk region.

Update as of UAVs movement

As of 00:03 on 30 October, a group of enemy UAVs is moving from the southern direction ➡️ through Zaporizhzhia region.

Update as of 01:23

New groups of strike UAVs from the north and south of Sumy region ➡️ heading west.

A group of drones from Kharkiv region ➡️ heading for Dnipropetrovsk region.

Poltava region ➡️ heading south-west.

