Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 697,680 people (+1,270 per day), 9,170 tanks, 20,076 artillery systems, 18,487 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 697,680 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 02.11.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 697680 (+1270) people,

tanks - 9170 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 18487 (+17) units,

artillery systems - 20076 (+37) units,

MLRS - 1244 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 994 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 18117 (+28),

cruise missiles - 2628 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 28114 (+76) units,

special equipment - 3583 (+4)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.