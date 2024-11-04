At night, enemy shelled residential areas of Kherson: house was destroyed and fire started. PHOTO

On the night of 4 November 2024, the enemy once again attacked residential areas of Kherson.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a residential building was destroyed in one of the neighbourhoods, and a fire broke out at the site of the hit.

Rescuers had to return to extinguishing the fire several times due to repeated attacks by the occupiers. Despite all the threats, the fire was extinguished.



