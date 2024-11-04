Russian serviceman who shot dead man in occupied Oleshky has been identified - National Police. PHOTO

Police officers in the Kherson region learned that a local resident was murdered in occupied Oleshky earlier this year. A 68-year-old man was cynically shot dead by a representative of a Russian military unit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, law enforcement officers identified the offender. Sufficient evidence has been collected and the pre-trial investigation has been completed. The 27-year-old Russian mercenary faces life imprisonment.

"While monitoring the Internet, law enforcement officers found information on the murder of a resident of the temporarily occupied Oleshky in one of the Telegram channels. Employees of the Criminal Investigation Department of the regional police headquarters, together with representatives of the regional SSU office, conducted a series of operational and investigative measures to establish the circumstances of the tragic event," the statement said.

What did the investigation find?

Thus, it was established that on 10 January 2024, three representatives of the Russian military formations were walking along the street of the occupied city after 3 pm. One of the invaders made several chaotic shots from an automatic weapon. A 68-year-old local resident came out to hear the shots. For unknown reasons, the drunken representative of the Russian Federation, who had previously fired, pointed his weapon at the civilian and fired at least six shots again. As a result, the victim sustained fatal injuries. After that, representatives of the aggressor country's army left the scene of the crime.

According to Ihor Demianiuk, Head of the Department for Investigation of Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict of the Kherson Police Investigation Department, law enforcement officers identified the Russian criminal who killed the civilian man as a result of investigative measures taken. It was a 27-year-old resident of Rostov-on-Don, a member of the "Kherson" unit of the private military company "Redut".

Read more: Russian who killed Ukrainian soldiers in Germany is charged

According to the police, investigators notified the defendant in absentia of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. That is, violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder. Sufficient evidence has been gathered against the offender and the pre-trial investigation has been completed. The indictment has now been approved by the regional prosecutor's office and sent to court. The Russian mercenary faces 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment for the crime.