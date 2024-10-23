Russian who killed Ukrainian soldiers in Germany is charged

German prosecutors have indicted a Russian man who fatally stabbed two Ukrainian soldiers undergoing rehabilitation after surgery this April.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to AP.

"A Russian man who supported his country's war with Ukraine has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbings of two Ukrainian soldiers recovering from an operation in Germany earlier this year," local prosecutors said today.

It is noted that the 57-year-old suspect, whose name is not being disclosed in accordance with German privacy rules, was arrested shortly after he stabbed the Ukrainian soldiers in the small Bavarian town of Murnau. It happened on April 27.

How and why did the murder of the Ukrainian military take place?

According to the Munich prosecutor's office, the suspect and his two victims knew each other. On the day of the stabbings, the three men were drinking together and had a dispute about the situation in Ukraine, which, according to the prosecutor's office, "made the accused feel that his national pride had been hurt."

Law enforcement officials said that the Russian then "decided to kill the two Ukrainians, who were highly intoxicated, with a surprise attack" and brought a knife from his apartment near the crime scene.

As a result of the Russian's attack, one of the Ukrainians died immediately, and the other died later from his wounds in the hospital.

The local prosecutor's office said that "as a supporter of exaggerated Russian nationalism, (the suspect) unconditionally supports Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine."

The prosecutor's office also said that the two Ukrainians were taken to Germany for treatment after being wounded in the war. They were operated on in the Murnau hospital and recovered in this city, and therefore were significantly "physically limited" after the operations.

Earlier it was reported that on April 27, 2024, two men aged 36 and 23 from Ukraine were killed in Germany in a shopping center in Murnau (Upper Bavaria). Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine clarified that the victims were military personnel who were undergoing rehabilitation in Germany after being injured. The suspect, Yuriy Zh., was detained, and an investigating judge issued an arrest warrant for him on suspicion of double murder. One of the Ukrainian soldiers killed in Germany on April 27 was a member of the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanskaya Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.