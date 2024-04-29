Murder of Ukrainian soldiers in Germany: one of deceased served in Air Assault Forces

One of the Ukrainian soldiers who died in Germany on April 27 was a serviceman of the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Facebook page of the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"One of the servicemen who died in Germany in the city of Murnau has been identified. He is our comrade in arms, a soldier of the 122nd airmobile battalion of the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

As noted, in 2023, he was wounded in the battles for Bilohorivka, after which he underwent treatment and rehabilitation in Germany.

On 27 April, the paratrooper died of stab wounds. The wounds were inflicted by a Russian citizen. The suspect in the attack was detained by German law enforcement agencies.

The command expresses sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased serviceman.

The murder of Ukrainian soldiers in Germany. What is known?

Earlier it was reported that two men aged 36 and 23 from Ukraine were killed in Germany in a shopping center in Murnau (Upper Bavaria, Germany). Later, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry clarified that the victims were military personnel who were undergoing rehabilitation in Germany after being injured. The suspect, Yuriy Zh., was detained, and an investigating judge issued an arrest warrant for him on suspicion of double murder.

Ukrainian diplomats are keeping the situation under special control.