Murder of Ukrainian soldiers in Germany: Kuleba instructs diplomats to keep case under special control

Diplomats should take the case of the murder of two Ukrainian servicemen in Germany under special control.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

On 27 April, two Ukrainian citizens, men born in 1987 and 2001, were killed in Murnau am Stafelsee, Germany, as a result of stab wounds.

According to preliminary data, the deceased were servicemen undergoing medical rehabilitation.

The consuls are now clarifying information about the units in which they served and establishing contact with their families.

"Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba instructed the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the GCU in Munich to keep the case under special control and to be in constant contact with the law enforcement agencies of Germany," the statement said.

"The murderer must be punished to the fullest extent of the law," Kuleba said.

