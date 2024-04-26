Murder of policeman in Vinnytsia region: Military man who helped suspects hide was detained

Law enforcers detained a serviceman who helped suspects in the murder of a police officer in the Vinnytsia region to hide.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"On 20 April 2024, two servicemen who were wanted on suspicion of shooting police officers in the Vinnytsia region asked a fellow serviceman to help them hide and illegally cross the state border of Ukraine.

After receiving consent, the wanted servicemen hid their car in the garage of the suspect's father. They also took the car of a colleague and went to Podilsk, Odesa region, where they were detained," the statement said.

It is noted that for the purpose of conspiracy, the suspect purchased a mobile phone for the wanted persons and, together with passports for travelling abroad, handed them these things in an agreed place.

A motion to the court to impose a preventive measure on the suspect is currently being prepared.

A serviceman of one of the military units of Odesa region was served a notice of suspicion of concealing a particularly grave crime (Part 1 of Article 396 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Attack on police officers in the Vinnytsia region

On the night of 20 April, police officers stopped an unknown car in the Haisyn district of the Vinnytsia region to check it. There were two men in the car who opened fire on the police.

Later, the 28th Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign denied media reports that the police officer's killer in the Vinnytsia region and the second attacker were allegedly members of the brigade. The Office of the Prosecutor General noted that the involvement of two servicemen in the crime is being checked.

The video of the shooting of a police officer in the Vinnytsia region, which is being circulated in the media, shows soldiers from a military unit of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Later, law enforcement officers found the car in which the suspects in the police murder were travelling in the Vinnytsia region. On 21 April, the attackers were detained in the Odesa region.

On 22 April, two servicemen who staged a shooting incident in Vinnytsia region were served with notices of suspicion of murder and attempted murder of police officers, as well as desertion.

Law enforcement officers found about 100 grenades and 25,000 rounds of ammunition in the pond, which were thrown by the accused in the attack on police officers in the Vinnytsia region.

On 22 April, the two bombers were both chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

