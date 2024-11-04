Hundreds of fake accounts were created every day: National Police: Bot farm with hostile propaganda shut down. PHOTOS

Cyberpolice operatives and investigators of Vinnytsia region jointly with the SSU exposed two residents of the regional centre who organised a pro-Russian bot farm for a bribe.

This was reported by the Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, two residents of Vinnytsia were exposed who organised the activities of a bot farm by unauthorised interference with automated systems, computer networks and telecommunications networks.

See more: EOD specialists neutralize part of enemy missile with cluster submunitions in Chernihiv region. PHOTO

The offenders purchased specialised equipment and tens of thousands of SIM cards of Ukrainian mobile operators for the sake of "easy money". Every day, the dealers registered hundreds of fake accounts in well-known social networks, including those banned in Ukraine.

It is reported that the defendants could sell the newly created accounts to agents of the aggressor country using Russian payment services, who would then use them to conduct PCI and spread calls for Ukrainians to evade mobilisation.

During the searches of the Vinnytsia residents' premises, the SSU seized computer hardware and server equipment, including dozens of modems and 19 gateways, specialised software and almost 20,000 SIM cards of Ukrainian mobile operators.





The criminals were served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Unauthorised interference with the operation of information (automated), electronic communication, information and communication systems, electronic communication networks). The sanction of the article provides for up to 15 years in prison. It is reported that the man was taken into custody, and his accomplice was imposed a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest.

The Cyber Police Department and the SSU are currently analysing the data obtained during the searches and establishing the origin of the money used to purchase the equipment for the bot farm.