EOD specialists neutralize part of enemy missile with cluster submunitions in Chernihiv region. PHOTO

The remains of a downed enemy X-59 missile with a cluster warhead were recently discovered in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the communication department of the Chernihiv regional police, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the rocket submunitions were scattered in the field. The police collected and destroyed the dangerous findings by controlled explosion at the place of discovery in compliance with all safety standards.

What is a cluster submunition?

A cluster submunition looks like a metal ball with a diameter of 10 cm. The damage radius of a single submunition reaches up to 20 meters, and several elements can cover an area of up to a thousand square meters.

Experts from the Department of Explosive Ordnance Team of the Chernihiv Police emphasize that cluster munitions pose a threat to human life and health and can detonate at any time from the slightest movement.

Security measures in case of detection of suspicious items

In addition, the police reminded about safety measures in case of detection of any ammunition or suspicious objects.

"Do not carry out any action with them under any circumstances, as they can be explosive and toxic. It is strictly forbidden to touch or move the object! If you find shells, mines, grenades, rockets or their components, as well as any other explosive objects, please notify the police by calling 102, the military, the State Emergency Service or local authorities. Do not approach or touch suspicious objects. Also, make sure that children follow this prohibition. Do not neglect your own safety!" the police emphasized.

