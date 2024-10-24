Sappers of SES seize warhead of enemy UAV "Geranium-2" in Kyiv region. PHOTO

The State Emergency Service sappers seized a warhead of a hostile UAV "Geranium-2" in Boryspil district of Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Mobile Rescue Centre of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Today, a pyrotechnic team was working to eliminate the consequences of a missile attack in Boryspil district. At the scene, sappers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine seized a warhead of the enemy's Geranium-2 UAV," the statement said.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

"Dear citizens! Remember and follow the basic three rules: "Do not approach. Do not touch. Call 101!". We are all responsible for our own safety and the safety of others. By following these rules, we can reduce risks and save lives. Take care of yourself and be attentive," the SES urged.

Earlier it was reported that the Air Defence of the Land Forces destroyed 141 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles over the past week.