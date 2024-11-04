Zelenskyy honored soldiers of engineering troops with state awards. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the servicemen of the engineering troops, congratulated them on their professional holiday and awarded them with state awards.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the official website of the President.

"You are doing one of the most important things in this war - preparing the battlefield and positions for our troops. You are preparing for the reliability of protection and for the result of our active actions. Ukraine needs your professionalism and courage," Zelenskyy said at the meeting.

The President also presented the military with state awards. The "Golden Star" Senior Sergeant Vladyslav Plaksyvyi was awarded the Hero of Ukraine. Thanks to the engineering barriers he installed as part of his unit, more than 20 armoured vehicles were destroyed in just four months of the year 2022. This year, in August, Vladyslav Plaksyvyi made holes in the enemy's first line of defence in the Kursk region under heavy fire. He took an active part in raids and street shooting battles in the Kursk region, and was wounded in an air strike by the occupiers.

Zelenskyy also awarded the military personnel of the engineering troops with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the II and III degrees, the Order of Courage of the II and III degrees, and the Defender of the Fatherland medal.

