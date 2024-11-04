Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy on Kursk operation and elimination of enemy near our state border: We will destroy Russians and DPRK military

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about today's meeting held by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, on his Telegram channel, Syrskyi reminded that the meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was held with the participation of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych.

"We talked about the frontline, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Toretsk, and Kupiansk directions. I reported on the Kursk operation and the destruction of Russian forces in certain areas near our state border. We are working and will continue to destroy the Russians, the DPRK military, and anyone who threatens Ukraine," added Syrskyi.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that there were important developments in the supply of artillery from partners. According to the CCD, the first DPRK military personnel have already come under fire in the Kursk region.