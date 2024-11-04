There are important shifts in artillery supplies from partners - Zelenskyy meets with Syrskyi, Barhylevych and Umerov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych and Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov.

Zelensky said this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, they talked in detail about the situation at the front.

"Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Toretsk, and Kupiansk directions receive the most attention.

A separate report on the Kursk operation and the destruction of Russian forces in certain areas near our state border," the Head of State stressed.

According to Zelenskyy, there are important developments in the issues of supplies from partners for the frontline - an increase in supplies under support packages is recorded. The results in the supply of artillery have improved.

"The Minister of Defence reported on the supply of Ukrainian-made drones for the Defence Forces. The approved supply plans are being implemented, and I am grateful to all manufacturers for this.

I have instructed the Minister of Defence to further increase the order of Ukrainian drones for our respective operations," Zelenskyy summed up.

Earlier, Syrskyi said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently holding back one of the most powerful offensives of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.