Sikorski - Zelenskyy about transfer of MiG-29: Poland has done more than any other country

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski commented on the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said the day before that Warsaw had found other reasons not to hand over MiG-29s to Kyiv, despite the agreements with NATO.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Polsat News.

"Among the countries that help Ukraine, if we take into account military, financial, economic, humanitarian and assistance for Ukrainian refugees, Poland has done more for Ukraine in terms of GDP than any other country," Sikorski said.

The head of the Polish government reminded that "almost 300 of our tanks, a lot of heavy equipment, and airplanes are stationed across the eastern border".

"We are trying to help, but we are also a frontline country. We are also threatened by Russia, and not everything is possible," he added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Poland refused to hand over MiG-29 aircraft, although Ukraine had agreed with NATO to send the Alliance's aircraft to Poland in exchange.

Later, the country's Foreign Ministry responded that Poland would hand over its MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine when it receives a replacement from its allies.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland would hand over the rest of its MiG-29s to Ukraine when the allies guarantee the security of the country's airspace.