It’s cold at positions, soldiers are freezing: volunteer Yusupova asks to support fundraising for heating pads, drones and charging stations for soldiers. PHOTOS

"People, please respond and help. The news from the front is disappointing. Heavy fighting near Kurakhove, enemy advances in the Kupyansk sector, constant enemy assaults in the Pokrovsk sector. Unfortunately, there are many casualties and seriously wounded. There are a lot of urgent orders for !!!!," she said.

Yusupova reminds us that there are already frosts at night, it is cold at the positions, and the soldiers are freezing.

Urgent needs

According to Yusupova, several thousand heating pads need to be bought back

3000 heating pads, one for 7-8 hours - UAH 98 thousand

Drones are urgently needed for aerial reconnaissance

2 Mavic 3 pro - UAH 152 thousand

Charging stations are much needed

Large 2- UAH 130 thousand

Two small ones - UAH 52 thousand

We need inverter generators, radios and nvd

Report on aid to the frontline

In two weeks, the volunteer bought it back and sent it to the frontline:

4 Motorola radios - UAH 105,000

Mavic 3 pro -1500 euros

Generators - UAH 17780 and UAH 23130

Heating pads - 4 thousand pieces - UAH 45000, 49000 and 33000

Spare parts - UAH 20,000 and UAH 8,300

50 mattress beds - 11500 UAH

Tablets - UAH 27200

NVD - UAH 28900,

Helmet and plate carrier - UAH 37970,

"I am publishing all the receipts and thank you for every hryvnia. People, I'm asking you for 5-20-100 UAH each, whoever can to buy heating pads, drones and stations, it's very urgent!" Yusupova adds and publishes the bank details for those who want to financially support the fundraising.

