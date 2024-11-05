It’s cold at positions, soldiers are freezing: volunteer Yusupova asks to support fundraising for heating pads, drones and charging stations for soldiers. PHOTOS
Ukrainian soldiers at the front line urgently need heating pads, drones and charging stations, a fundraiser has been launched.
According to Censor.NET, volunteer Natalia Yusupova wrote about this on Facebook.
"People, please respond and help. The news from the front is disappointing. Heavy fighting near Kurakhove, enemy advances in the Kupyansk sector, constant enemy assaults in the Pokrovsk sector. Unfortunately, there are many casualties and seriously wounded. There are a lot of urgent orders for !!!!," she said.
Yusupova reminds us that there are already frosts at night, it is cold at the positions, and the soldiers are freezing.
Urgent needs
According to Yusupova, several thousand heating pads need to be bought back
3000 heating pads, one for 7-8 hours - UAH 98 thousand
Drones are urgently needed for aerial reconnaissance
2 Mavic 3 pro - UAH 152 thousand
Charging stations are much needed
Large 2- UAH 130 thousand
Two small ones - UAH 52 thousand
We need inverter generators, radios and nvd
Report on aid to the frontline
In two weeks, the volunteer bought it back and sent it to the frontline:
4 Motorola radios - UAH 105,000
Mavic 3 pro -1500 euros
Generators - UAH 17780 and UAH 23130
Heating pads - 4 thousand pieces - UAH 45000, 49000 and 33000
Spare parts - UAH 20,000 and UAH 8,300
50 mattress beds - 11500 UAH
Tablets - UAH 27200
NVD - UAH 28900,
Helmet and plate carrier - UAH 37970,
"I am publishing all the receipts and thank you for every hryvnia. People, I'm asking you for 5-20-100 UAH each, whoever can to buy heating pads, drones and stations, it's very urgent!" Yusupova adds and publishes the bank details for those who want to financially support the fundraising.
Paypal - [email protected]
Private - 5168752017223390
Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142
References to the Bank
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z
Bank Card number
5375 4112 0025 4253
