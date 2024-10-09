Military urgently need drones, charging stations, radios and Starlink for front line - volunteer Yusupova. PHOTOS

The situation at the front is very difficult at the moment.

This was written by volunteer Natalia Yusupova on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers are storming Pokrovsk, fierce fighting and terrible shelling of the city and our positions are ongoing. Unfortunately, there are many killed and seriously wounded defenders. I am asking you to respond and help collect aid for our soldiers. It is very difficult for them now," she wrote.

According to the volunteer, the drones need to be bought back urgently.

"We have an invoice for UAH 152,000 and we need to buy more, we really need drones. We urgently need charging stations. Two stations cost 130 thousand UAH. A bill for 25 thousand UAH for clothes for the seriously wounded. We also need Motorolla radios, cables, and starlinks," Yusupova said.

She also informs us that she has paid for it in two weeks and has already sent to the frontline:

Four Mavic 3 pro drones ( 304 000 UAH)

Three starlinks (UAH 64 200)

"Motorolla" radios (UAH 48 thousand and UAH 192,00)

Trailer for heavy machinery (67500 UAH)

Night vision device (80325 UAH)

Cable and antennas (UAH 60 thousand)

NVD (UAH 28100)

Clothes for the wounded (29779 UAH)

"People, we ask you to help, 5-20-100 UAH, every hryvnia is a huge help. I ask Ukrainians who are abroad to join in," Yusupova writes and publishes the details for donations.

PayPal - [email protected]

Private - 5168752017223390

Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142

References to the Bank

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z

Card number of Bank

5375 4112 0025 4253

Yusupova also publishes photos of the aid and screenshots of the cheques paid.









































