Artillery men and infantry men in Pokrovsk direction urgently need walkie talkies and drones - volunteer Yusupova. PHOTOS
Artillery and infantrymen fighting against ruscists in the Pokrovsk direction urgently need help.
This was reported by volunteer Nataliia Yusupova, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, the defenders need Motorola walkie-talkies (UAH 96 thousand), tablets (UAH 14 thousand), night vision devices (UAH 145 thousand), and Mavic 3 pro drones (UAH 150 thousand).
They also need clothes for the seriously wounded.
During the week, Yusupova bought drones for UAH 150 thousand, Starlink for UAH 39 thousand, night vision devices for UAH 26.3 thousand, and Motorola walkie-talkies for UAH 48 thousand.
Details for help:
PayPal - [email protected]
Privatbank - 5168752017223390
Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142
References to the jar
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z
Jar card number
5375 4112 0025 4253
