Artillery men and infantry men in Pokrovsk direction urgently need walkie talkies and drones - volunteer Yusupova. PHOTOS

Artillery and infantrymen fighting against ruscists in the Pokrovsk direction urgently need help.

Thus, the defenders need Motorola walkie-talkies (UAH 96 thousand), tablets (UAH 14 thousand), night vision devices (UAH 145 thousand), and Mavic 3 pro drones (UAH 150 thousand).

They also need clothes for the seriously wounded.

During the week, Yusupova bought drones for UAH 150 thousand, Starlink for UAH 39 thousand, night vision devices for UAH 26.3 thousand, and Motorola walkie-talkies for UAH 48 thousand.

