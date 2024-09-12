Bloody battles continue, and Russia is destroying towns and villages: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help to buy drones for Ukrainian defenders. PHOTOS
Defenders who are defending Ukraine on the front line need drones, starlinks and charging stations.
This was reported by volunteer Nataliia Yusupova, Censor.NET reports.
"Bloody battles and terrible shelling continue. The enemy is destroying our cities and towns. There are many dead and seriously wounded. There are many missing soldiers. Please help our soldiers! Every day we receive orders from the front, from different directions," she said.
According to the volunteer, the soldiers need 4 Mavic 3 pro drones - UAH 304 thousand, two starlinks - UAH 36 thousand, three charging stations - UAH 52 thousand and UAH 65 thousand. We also need clothes for the seriously wounded in frontline hospitals. We need External fixation apparatus (EFA) to save the legs and arms of soldiers.
Yusupova also reported that she had purchased 4 Mavic 3 pro drones for UAH 302,000, two night vision devices for UAH 28.1 thousand and UAH 27.1 thousand, clothing for the wounded for UAH 9,045 and UAH 18,400, spare parts for UAH 20,780, and a large charging station for UAH 63,500.
Details for help:
PayPal - [email protected]
Privatbank - 5168752017223390
Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142
References to the Jar
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z
Jar Card number
5375 4112 0025 4253
Please wait...