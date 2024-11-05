Mastering Patriot: Fourth group of Ukrainian servicemen completes training in Germany. PHOTOS

The fourth group of Ukrainian servicemen completed training in the use of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

This was reported by the German Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

"In recent weeks, we have trained the fourth Ukrainian group to master the Patriot system. Thanks to the successful completion of the training, Ukraine's air defence system should be able to withstand attacks from aircraft, missiles and cruise missiles," they said.

The command said that Ukraine's military had acquired the necessary skills to defend its skies.

