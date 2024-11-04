Zelenskyy meets with Baerbock: They discussed military support, investments in Ukrainian defense and challenges before start of winter

On Monday, November 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is on a visit to Kyiv. The politicians discussed military support, investments in Ukrainian defense, and challenges before the start of winter.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine appreciates the military and financial assistance provided by the German government.

"We appreciate the significant military and financial assistance to Ukraine from the German government. We look forward to strengthening Germany's defense support for Ukraine next year. This is critically important for our victory," the President said.

Zelenskyy also spoke in detail about the situation on the front line and the priority defense needs of Ukrainian soldiers. Particular attention was paid to ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers.

In her turn, Baerbock noted that this is her eighth visit to Ukraine, which may be to some extent more important than some of the previous ones against the backdrop of the US elections and the situation in the Middle East.

"It is always important to be here in person, to experience and feel what these daily drone attacks mean, and to inform Germany and Europe about the situation in Ukraine through media coverage," the German foreign minister said.

As a reminder, on November 4, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during her visit to Kyiv that Germany would provide Ukraine with an additional 200 million euros for emergency support in the winter.

