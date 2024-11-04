Ukraine’s future - in EU and NATO - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has emphasized that Ukraine's future is in the EU and NATO, but Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to prevent Ukraine from making a free decision.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Baerbock said this at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga on Monday in Kyiv.

"Ukraine's future lies in the EU and NATO. We confirmed this together in the declaration of the NATO summit in Washington. Putin wants to prevent Ukraine from making a free decision, just like he wanted to prevent it in the elections in Moldova," Burbock said.

She also emphasized that Putin attacked Ukraine, "a free country for no reason, and every day he reiterates, in words and deeds, that he wants to destroy it."

"No one wants peace more than Ukrainians. Putin is preventing this peace every day. He does it on purpose. Not being able to defend yourself at this very moment would be the end of freedom. It would be the opposite of peace. Therefore, there can be no negotiations based on coercion," Baerbock emphasized.

According to her, it is in Ukraine that "the question of the meaning of peace in the whole of Europe and in the free world will be decided."

"Moreover, sadly, Putin has given no indication that he wants to negotiate," the minister added.

Today, on November 4, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that Germany would provide Ukraine with an additional 200 million euros for emergency support in the winter.