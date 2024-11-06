United States tests Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile. PHOTOS

During the presidential election, the United States tested the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.

This was reported by the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, on November 5, at 11:01 p.m. Pacific time, an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from an air base in California.





"This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities designed to demonstrate that the United States' nuclear deterrent is safe, reliable, and effective in deterring 21st century threats and reassuring our allies," the statement said.

The command emphasized that such tests have already taken place more than 300 times and are not the result of current world events.

The intercontinental ballistic missile carrier traveled about 4,200 miles (more than 6,700 km) to the Ronald Reagan Missile Defense Test Site located in the Marshall Islands.

