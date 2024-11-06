Through "friend" from dating chat room, he passed data on Ukrainian Armed Forces to Russia: Kharkiv resident sentenced to 5 years in prison. PHOTOS

In the Kharkiv region, a man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for passing information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the enemy.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

In May 2024, an unemployed resident of Derhachi began communicating via a dating chat with a "journalist" who allegedly told the "whole truth" about the full-scale invasion of the Kharkiv region.

"However, the enemy agent began a 'romantic communication' with the man and asked him to 'help' a little, namely to pass on the locations of Ukrainian military and equipment in Derhachi. The convict, immersed in Internet love, went around the city and secretly photographed the locations of the Defence Forces," the statement said.

In June 2024, law enforcement officers detained the man and placed him in custody.

The court found him guilty of unauthorised dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces and sentenced him to 5 years in prison.









