ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5444 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
571 2

Occupiers attacked Nikopol district about ten times with artillery and camouflage drones: Infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

During the day on 6 November, Russians attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region a dozen times. They used heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

As a result of hostile shelling, the infrastructure was damaged. Three private houses were also damaged. In some places, experts are still inspecting the area to determine the consequences.

There were no reported casualties.

Read more: 8 thousand residents of settlements in Kupiansk direction to be evacuated - RMA

Обстріли Нікопольщини 6 листопада
Обстріли Нікопольщини 6 листопада

Author: 

shoot out (13851) Nikopol (748)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 