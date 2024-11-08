Russian army attacks Kyiv region with missiles: 4 people wounded. PHOTO

On the night of November 8, Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region with missiles. As a result of the attack, four people were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko.

"The Russian enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region. Four people were injured as a result of the fall of debris from downed enemy targets during a missile attack on Kyiv region. These are car drivers who were in a car near the place where the debris fell. The men sustained injuries of varying degrees," the statement said.

Kravchenko noted that one of them is in serious condition, while two other drivers are in moderate condition. The other received light injuries. All are being provided with the necessary medical care. The victims are being hospitalised at a local hospital.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the attack damaged six private houses and four cars. There was also a fire on the grass flooring and a fire on the premises of a defunct gas station, which have been extinguished.

