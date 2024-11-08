ENG
40 Vampire hexacopters able to operate at night handed over to AFU units. PHOTOS

The fifth president and leader of the ES, Petro Poroshenko, handed over 40 Vampire helicopters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the European Solidarity.

These are Ukrainian-made attack UAVs capable of carrying 15 kg of ammunition or other cargo, rising up to 400 meters in height, and having a flight range of up to 10 km.

Порошенко передав гексакоптери Vampire підрозділам ЗСУ

They can carry and drop various types of shells - thermobaric, cumulative, high-explosive, and fragmentation - which allows them to effectively engage various types of targets, including tanks and other armoured vehicles.

Порошенко передав гексакоптери Vampire підрозділам ЗСУ

"The Vampire is equipped with thermal imaging cameras, which allows it to be used at night. The military says that the Vampires are more resistant to enemy electronic warfare and have a homing function.

Порошенко передав гексакоптери Vampire підрозділам ЗСУ

"They are afraid of them. They are fast. They hunt at night. These are 'Vampires'. They help us destroy the Russians. Let the enemy know that very soon this weapon will be at the front in the hands of the best pilots," Poroshenko said.

Vampire pilots often work as "couriers" - delivering food and water to the frontline units in hard-to-reach places.

Порошенко передав гексакоптери Vampire підрозділам ЗСУ

The cost of this batch of hexacopters is UAH 34 million.

