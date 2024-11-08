40 Vampire hexacopters able to operate at night handed over to AFU units. PHOTOS

The fifth president and leader of the ES, Petro Poroshenko, handed over 40 Vampire helicopters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

These are Ukrainian-made attack UAVs capable of carrying 15 kg of ammunition or other cargo, rising up to 400 meters in height, and having a flight range of up to 10 km.

They can carry and drop various types of shells - thermobaric, cumulative, high-explosive, and fragmentation - which allows them to effectively engage various types of targets, including tanks and other armoured vehicles.

"The Vampire is equipped with thermal imaging cameras, which allows it to be used at night. The military says that the Vampires are more resistant to enemy electronic warfare and have a homing function.

"They are afraid of them. They are fast. They hunt at night. These are 'Vampires'. They help us destroy the Russians. Let the enemy know that very soon this weapon will be at the front in the hands of the best pilots," Poroshenko said.

Vampire pilots often work as "couriers" - delivering food and water to the frontline units in hard-to-reach places.

The cost of this batch of hexacopters is UAH 34 million.

