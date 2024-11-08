Consequences of enemy attack on Kyiv region: SES extinguished fire in Obukhivskyi district. PHOTOS
The air raid alert in the Kyiv region lasted for more than 12 hours from the evening of 7 November. A metal trailer in Obukhivskyi district caught fire as a result of falling debris.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kyiv region.
The fire was extinguished at 06:00 a.m..
The rescuers also worked to eliminate fuel spills from four damaged trucks that were located nearby on a separate concrete platform.
Four drivers were injured.
