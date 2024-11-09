Borrell arrives on visit to Kyiv. PHOTO

On Saturday, 9 November, EU High Representative Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv as part of his last visit to the country.

He wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Borrell stressed that this was his fifth visit to Kyiv since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, and his last as High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

"The EU's support for Ukraine has been my personal priority during my mandate and will remain on the EU's agenda," he said.

See more: Russian drone hits high-rise building in Kyiv where Estonian Ambassador Kolk lives. PHOTO