Ruscists shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region: 1 person killed, wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove, 1 person died and 1 was injured, numerous houses, businesses and administrative buildings were damaged. An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Udachna community. In Pokrovsk, 2 multi-storey buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

A house was destroyed in Yampil of the Lyman community and 8 others were damaged. A person was injured in Torske of the Druzhkivka community.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, a person was injured and 3 houses were damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, 2 people were injured, 8 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

According to the RMA, 531 people, including 77 children, were evacuated from the frontline.