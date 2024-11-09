Russians attacked two districts of Kherson region overnight: Three killed, houses, penitentiary, educational institution, shop and cemetery damaged. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian troops once again attacked the civilian infrastructure of Beryslav and Kherson districts of the Kherson region, using artillery, mortars, aircraft and UAVs.

The consequences of the Russian attacks were described in the communication department of the Kherson regional police, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Kherson, Sadove, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Inzhenerne, Mykilske, Beryslav, Ukrainka, Mykhailivka, Dudchany and Zolota Balka suffered from hostile attacks.

The shelling damaged 15 private and seven apartment buildings, a penitentiary building, an educational institution, three cars, a shop and a cemetery.

For example, the Russian military launched six air strikes on the settlements of the Novooleksandrivka community from the air. There were no casualties.

In the morning, the Russian army shelled Tekstylne in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with artillery. A 74-year-old man who was in the yard of his house was killed. A building of an educational institution, an apartment block and six private houses were damaged.

The Dniprovsky district of the city suffered from artillery shelling and FPV drone attacks, and an apartment building was damaged.

In the central district of Kherson, a penitentiary building and four apartment buildings were damaged by artillery shelling.





Near Stanislav, Russians attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone, killing a 45-year-old man. The vehicle was damaged. A few hours later, Russian troops fired artillery directly at Stanislav, damaging a private house.

In the afternoon, the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV on a residential area of Beryslav. The strike killed a 48-year-old man. Later, the Russians hit an apartment block with an FPV drone, which was damaged.







Also, a 64-year-old resident of Bilozerka needed medical assistance, as she was injured in the evening as a result of hostile shelling. The shell exploded in her yard, and the woman was inside her house at the time. She sustained mine-blast trauma and contusion. Six private houses were damaged by shells. The Russian armed forces also attacked the village with an FPV drone. The explosion damaged a shop and two cars.

Artillery fire damaged two private houses in Mykilske.





